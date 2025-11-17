‘They used to run to the shore at dawn. Now they hesitate’

The sun rises over Kerala’s southern coast, casting a dull orange light across the Arabian Sea. But what was once a familiar scene of nets unfurling, boats gliding and fishermen shouting over the surf has turned eerily quiet. Nets lie stacked in courtyards, their threads hardened by salt and neglect. Engines rest on the sand, corroding in the brine. The sea, once a giver of life, has turned into a place of unease and despair.

Nearly six months have passed since the MSC Elsa 3, a Liberian-flagged container vessel owned by the Mediterranean Shipping Company, capsized off the Kochi coast. What began as a maritime accident has since turned into one of South Asia’s worst ecological and livelihood crises in recent memory.

The wreck released oil, chemicals and millions of plastic nurdles that have spread across India’s southern coast and beyond, leaving behind contaminated waters, dead fish and a scarred shoreline. The tragedy is silent yet palpable.

Like the oil that leaked into the sands, the aftereffects of the accident have seeped into daily life, breaking familiar rhythms that defined the life of Kerala’s coastal villages.

Along the stretch between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, fishers live in hesitation. In Anchuthengu near Varkala, 38-year-old Fazil Vettoor walks slowly towards his boat at dawn. This was a ritual that once filled him with purpose. “I used to earn more than thirty thousand rupees a week,” he says. “There was always something to take home. Now, even after going out for hours, the nets come up empty or tangled in plastic.”

Before the shipwreck, the sea was generous. Sardines, mackerel and prawns were plentiful. On good days, Fazil could earn enough not only to feed his family but also to save. His wife sold dried fish at the market, his children went to school, life followed the rhythm of the tides. Today, the tides bring a thin film of oil that shimmers in the sunlight, white plastic nurdles that look deceptively like fish eggs, and sharp metal fragments that rip through nets and even boat hulls.