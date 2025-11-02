India’s vanishing paradise in the sea

In 1961, a soft-spoken civil servant named Moorkoth Ramunni, a former Indian Air Force pilot, sailed across the Arabian Sea to take charge as administrator of Lakshadweep, then the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands. His brief from Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was simply worded but profound in its scope — improve the living conditions of the islanders without destroying their way of life.

When Ramunni arrived at this paradisiac cluster of coral islands shimmering in turquoise lagoons, he realised it was home to a people deeply tied to the rhythm of the sea. He met Hussain Ali of Minicoy, who invited him on a tuna fishing trip. That journey would transform Ramunni and shape India’s approach to small island development for decades.

On a wooden boat rocking gently in the southern lagoon, Ramunni received his first lessons in the ancient art of pole-and-line tuna fishing. Fishermen used bamboo poles and live bait to bring tuna to the surface and catch them one by one. There were no trawls, no mechanised nets and minimal bycatch. It was skill and patience, not machines, that did the work.

“It was the most dignified form of fishing I had ever seen,” Ramunni later wrote in India’s Coral Islands in the Arabian Sea.

The pole-and-line method, believed to have arrived from the Maldives more than a thousand years ago, became the lifeline of Minicoy and several other southern islands. It allowed fishers to harvest fast swimming skipjack tuna and yellowfin tuna without endangering juvenile species or fragile coral habitats.

“Pole-and-line fishing is not just a technique,” says Muhsin Ali, a Kavaratti-based tuna expert. “It is a philosophy of balance. It respects the sea’s limits. Every fish caught is a conscious act.”

Lakshadweep’s tuna, locally dried into a flaky delicacy called ‘mas’, found demand in Sri Lanka, Japan and increasingly in Western markets, where sustainably caught seafood commands a premium. More importantly, pole-and-line fishing protected the islands’ marine ecosystem and provided livelihoods for thousands of families.