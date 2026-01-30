Kolkata fire: Green activists for probe into wetlands 'encroachment'

A coalition of environmental organisations has called for a comprehensive investigation into alleged encroachment and unauthorised construction inside parts of the East Kolkata Wetlands, a Ramsar-listed site of international ecological importance.

The demand follows a deadly blaze that tore through two warehouses in the Nazirabad area on the southern fringe of Kolkata earlier this week. Activists allege the structures were erected in violation of the protection norms governing the wetlands.

The appeal has been jointly raised by several groups, including Sabuj Mancha, Proyash, Basundhara, the Cultural & Literary Society and the East Kolkata Fisheries Association.

Somendra Mohan Ghosh of the Save Rabindra Sarobar forum said a detailed memorandum has been submitted to the East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority (EKWMA), stressing that the entire wetland system is protected under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty on wetland conservation.

According to the activists, large swathes of the protected zone have seen steady construction and land filling that contravene Ramsar guidelines.

Referring specifically to Nazirabad, where the fire occurred, environmentalist Naba Datta of Sabuj Mancha said the locality falls within a sensitive part of the wetland network and that the steady conversion of water bodies into built-up plots poses a serious ecological threat.

Explaining the concern, Ghosh said, “Nazirabad is located in the peri-urban fringe of Kolkata, close to an offshoot of the Anandapur Canal, which flows through the designated Ramsar site. We want to know how large-scale construction and encroachment were allowed in violation of this agreement.”