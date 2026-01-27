FIR registered against owner of Bengal momo factory where 8 died in fire

Police have registered an FIR against Gangadhar Das, the owner of the momo manufacturing factory and warehouse gutted by fire in South 24 Parganas district, which claimed eight lives. Das, who is currently absconding, has been unreachable since the incident, with his mobile phone switched off, said senior police officials.

Efforts to locate Das, a Purba Medinipur resident with over 40 years in the decoration business, are ongoing. His home in Purba Chhara remains locked as authorities conduct raids verifying all possible locations.

The fire broke out late Sunday night in Nazirabad, razing the factory and warehouse. Approximately 13 people from Purba Medinipur remain missing.

West Bengal Urban Development Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim visited the site, assuring families of full support and strict action against those responsible. “The Chief Minister has directed us to stand by the affected families. The law will take its course,” Hakim stated.

Fire officials confirmed the unit operated without a mandatory fire safety clearance, raising serious concerns about regulatory oversight. “No fire safety clearance had been issued for this unit,” said a senior fire service official in the presence of Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose.

District Magistrate Unice Rishin Ismail said administrative officials are in close contact with the families of the missing and are providing all necessary assistance. Many relatives arrived at the site following news of the tragedy on Republic Day morning.

Spread over nearly four bighas in Anandapur, the factory employed between 150 and 200 workers and stored large quantities of flammable materials including plastic flowers, wood, fabric, chairs, and decorative items, which likely accelerated the fire’s spread.