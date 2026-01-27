Eight killed in South 24 Parganas warehouse fire as blaze continues to smoulder

At least eight people have been killed in a massive fire that broke out at two adjoining warehouses in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, with firefighters still struggling to fully extinguish the blaze more than 24 hours after it began.

The fire erupted at around 3 am on Monday at the twin warehouse units in the Najirabad area on the outskirts of Kolkata. Although the main flames were brought under control after several hours, pockets of fire continued to smoulder across different sections of the gutted structures on Tuesday, officials said.

Twelve fire tenders were deployed to tackle the inferno, which was largely contained after nearly seven hours. However, the continuing fire has hampered rescue and search operations, raising fears that the death toll could increase as several workers are still believed to be trapped inside.