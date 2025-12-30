Massive fire in Bengal’s Birati market guts 200 shops; no casualties reported
The fire broke out around 1:30 am and spread rapidly as strong northerly winds fanned the flames through the crowded market
A devastating blaze ripped through Birati’s bustling Jadu Babu’s market in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district in the early hours of Tuesday, reducing around 200 shops to smouldering ruins and leaving hundreds of traders staring at the ashes of their livelihoods.
The fire, which reportedly broke out around 1:30 am, spread with alarming speed as strong northerly winds fanned the flames through the tightly packed marketplace. Within moments, rows of shops were engulfed, their goods and assets consumed by the inferno. While no casualties have been reported, the scale of destruction has sent shockwaves through the local community.
Located adjacent to Birati railway station, Jadu Babu’s market is a well-known commercial hub, frequented daily by locals and railway passengers alike. By the time fire engines arrived at the scene, residents said the damage was already irreparable. Seven fire tenders were deployed, but the fierce winds and congested layout of the market severely hampered firefighting efforts.
Even by Tuesday morning, the ordeal was not entirely over. Firefighters said that while the main source of the blaze had been doused, thick smoke continued to billow from the charred remains, with pockets of fire still flickering in parts of the market.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials have launched an investigation. Traders and residents believe the blaze may have started in a single shop before rapidly spreading across the market, aided by the narrow lanes and closely built structures.
The fire narrowly avoided turning into an even greater catastrophe, given the market’s proximity to densely populated residential complexes and individual homes. Recounting the horror, one trader said he received a frantic call in the middle of the night. “They told me everything was finished. I rushed here, but by the time I arrived, everything had burned down. There are nearly 200 shops here. I had an electrical shop of my own,” he said, fighting back emotion.
North Dum Dum Municipality chairman Bidhan Biswas rushed to the spot along with municipal officials. Expressing solidarity with the affected traders, the Trinamool Congress leader assured them of support and rehabilitation. “We are with them in this hour of crisis. This market falls under the municipality, and we will look after them,” he said, while also calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.
As dawn broke over Birati, the once-vibrant market stood silent and blackened — a stark reminder of how swiftly flames can erase years of toil, leaving behind loss, uncertainty and the promise of a long road to recovery.
