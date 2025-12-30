Massive fire in Bengal’s Birati market guts 200 shops; no casualties reported

Even by Tuesday morning, the ordeal was not entirely over. Firefighters said that while the main source of the blaze had been doused, thick smoke continued to billow from the charred remains, with pockets of fire still flickering in parts of the market.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials have launched an investigation. Traders and residents believe the blaze may have started in a single shop before rapidly spreading across the market, aided by the narrow lanes and closely built structures.

The fire narrowly avoided turning into an even greater catastrophe, given the market’s proximity to densely populated residential complexes and individual homes. Recounting the horror, one trader said he received a frantic call in the middle of the night. “They told me everything was finished. I rushed here, but by the time I arrived, everything had burned down. There are nearly 200 shops here. I had an electrical shop of my own,” he said, fighting back emotion.

North Dum Dum Municipality chairman Bidhan Biswas rushed to the spot along with municipal officials. Expressing solidarity with the affected traders, the Trinamool Congress leader assured them of support and rehabilitation. “We are with them in this hour of crisis. This market falls under the municipality, and we will look after them,” he said, while also calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

As dawn broke over Birati, the once-vibrant market stood silent and blackened — a stark reminder of how swiftly flames can erase years of toil, leaving behind loss, uncertainty and the promise of a long road to recovery.

