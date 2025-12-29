One killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train catches fire in Andhra Pradesh

Railway staff and local authorities acted with urgency, alerting the fire brigade and helping passengers evacuate the burning coaches. Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control, while railway officials detached the affected coaches — along with an additional AC III-tier coach as a precaution — and hauled them away using a shunting locomotive to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The remaining coaches of the train were moved to Samalkot Railway Station, where three empty replacement coaches are being attached. Passengers from the damaged coaches are being ferried to Samalkot by buses, with food, drinking water and other assistance arranged for those stranded.

Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said the incident was first flagged when a pressure imbalance was detected as brakes were applied at Yelamanchili station, triggering an alert in the engine. “Smoke was noticed immediately, and passengers were evacuated without delay. A total of 143 passengers were safely deboarded,” she said, adding that the Railway Forensic Department would conduct a detailed examination to establish the precise cause.

The SCR announced that ex gratia compensation would be paid to the family of the deceased and confirmed that helpline numbers have been activated to assist passengers and provide updates on train operations.

As the train resumed its onward journey towards Ernakulam, the tragedy served as a grim reminder of the fragility of safety on overnight rail journeys — and the importance of rapid response in averting an even greater disaster.

With PTI inputs