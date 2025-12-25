Over nine feared dead after sleeper coach bus catches fire in Karnataka collision

At least nine passengers are feared to have been burned alive after a sleeper coach bus caught fire following a collision with a speeding truck in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The accident occurred around 2 am at Gorlattu Cross on National Highway 48 when a truck travelling in the opposite direction reportedly lost control, jumped the divider and crashed head-on into the private sleeper coach bus. The impact triggered a fire, trapping several passengers inside.

Police officials said nine passengers are currently missing and are presumed dead, though the exact death toll will be confirmed once the charred bodies are retrieved from the bus. The truck driver, identified as Kuldeep and a native of Uttar Pradesh, was killed on the spot.

The bus, operated by Sea Bird Travels, was en route from Bengaluru to the coastal town of Gokarna with around 32 passengers on board. While several passengers managed to escape after the vehicle caught fire, many suffered burn injuries and fractures.

According to district authorities, 12 passengers with minor injuries were admitted to Hiriyur taluk hospital, while nine critically injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Tumakuru city. In total, 21 people were injured in the mishap.