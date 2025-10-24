Andhra bus fire: Several perish in asleep, charred beyond recognition

In a nightmarish tragedy in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, at least 20 passengers lost their lives in their sleep when a Bengaluru-bound private sleeper bus erupted in flames early Friday, 24 October. Most victims, fast asleep as the fire spread following a collision, never woke — their final moments consumed by smoke and silence.

Officials said 41 people were onboard, including the driver; 21 have been traced, while the rest perished, many burnt beyond recognition.

The tragedy unfolded around 3 am when the Hyderabad-origin bus collided with a two-wheeler on the highway near Veldurthi, igniting a fire that engulfed the vehicle within seconds. In moments, the air was filled with screams, smoke, and searing flames. By the time firefighters reached the spot, the luxury bus had been reduced to a charred shell of twisted metal — its passengers trapped in what survivors described as a “fiery nightmare.”

Among the survivors were a handful of tech professionals who had boarded the bus for work or interviews in Bengaluru. Their stories are those of both luck and loss.

“I was asleep when I woke up to see the bus swallowed in flames,” recalled S. Harika, an IT employee from Chennai and a native of Nellore, her voice trembling as she spoke from a hospital bed. “The fire spread in seconds. Someone broke the rear door — we jumped through it. I hit my head, but I’m alive. That’s all that matters now.”