Andhra Pradesh: Deadly bus blaze claims 20 lives, raises safety alarms

A grim pall of tragedy hung over Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Friday, 24 October, as a horrific bus accident claimed 20 lives and left several others injured, transforming what should have been a routine overnight journey from Bengaluru to Hyderabad into a night of unspeakable horror.

The private Volvo bus, carrying around 40 passengers, met its fiery fate near Chinna Tekur village in Kallur mandal after a collision. In an instant, flames engulfed the vehicle, trapping passengers in a fiery tomb. Only twelve managed to escape through the emergency exit with minor injuries, while the rest were unable to flee before the bus was completely consumed by the blaze.

The person riding the bike was also killed in the accident. He was identified as Shiva Shankar (20), a resident of Kurnool town.

By the time a fire engine rushed to the spot the bus was completely gutted. Police swung into action to shift the injured to hospitals.

The tragedy drew swift attention from India’s highest offices. President Droupadi Murmu described the incident as “deeply unfortunate,” offering condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Vice-president C.P. Radhakrishnan echoed her grief, calling the accident “deeply saddening” and extending prayers to the victims.