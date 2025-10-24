Deeply tragic and painful: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge mourn Kurnool bus fire tragedy
LoP in Lok Sabha expresses sympathy to bereaved families and urges authorities to strengthen public transport safety
A somber shadow fell over Andhra Pradesh on Friday, 24 October, as leaders across the political spectrum mourned the horrific bus fire that claimed 11 lives on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Highway near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. What should have been a routine overnight journey turned into a night of unimaginable horror when a private Volvo bus, carrying approximately 40 passengers, caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler.
Flames consumed the vehicle within moments, leaving twelve passengers to escape with minor injuries through the emergency exit, while the rest perished in the inferno.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to convey his deepest condolences. Describing the incident as “deeply tragic and painful,” he expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and urged authorities to strengthen public transport safety.
“Recurrent accidents like these raise serious questions about the safety of our public transport systems. Passenger safety must be a top priority, and accountability must be ensured, including responsibility for vehicle maintenance,” he wrote, emphasising the need for systemic reform.
Congress National president Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his grief on X, calling the tragedy “profoundly distressing” and reiterating the call for accountability. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured,” he added.
Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh expressed similar sorrow, stating, “The news of the devastating bus fire near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”
The Kurnool tragedy underscores serious concerns over road and vehicle safety. As emergency teams worked tirelessly to rescue survivors and provide relief, the smouldering wreckage of the bus stood as a grim reminder of the perils of public transport and the fragility of life on the roads. In the wake of this calamity, leaders and citizens alike have called for stronger oversight, stricter regulations, and robust safety mechanisms to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.
With IANS inputs
