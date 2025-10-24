Deeply tragic and painful: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge mourn Kurnool bus fire tragedy

A somber shadow fell over Andhra Pradesh on Friday, 24 October, as leaders across the political spectrum mourned the horrific bus fire that claimed 11 lives on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Highway near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. What should have been a routine overnight journey turned into a night of unimaginable horror when a private Volvo bus, carrying approximately 40 passengers, caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler.

Flames consumed the vehicle within moments, leaving twelve passengers to escape with minor injuries through the emergency exit, while the rest perished in the inferno.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to convey his deepest condolences. Describing the incident as “deeply tragic and painful,” he expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and urged authorities to strengthen public transport safety.