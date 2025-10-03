Landslides now a year-round threat in the Hills

Landslides in the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are no longer confined to the rainy season, but now pose a threat all through the year.

Uttarakhand, in the first three months of this year alone, actually recorded as many as 1,000 landslides, which claimed the lives of over 260 people. The extent of damage to homes, roads, public and private property are yet to be accurately assessed.

So, it’s time for the plainsfolk to be careful before heading to the hills on a whim over the weekend or going on the annual pilgrimage.

Indiscriminate felling of trees and hillsides to build and widen roads has taken a heavy toll, with fresh landslide zones emerging on both sides of the Badrinath highway. Rudraprayag and Tehri have become particularly vulnerable, and the very existence of Nainital, the most popular tourist destination in the state, is now under threat.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has compiled a Landslide Atlas of India report, which analyses 147 districts across 17 Indian states. All 13 districts of Uttarakhand find a place in the Atlas, with the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority confirming that over 25 new landslide and subsidence spots were found during this year's monsoons.

Seemingly, the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are aware of the emerging threat, but are trying to save face. They had pushed very hard for environmental clearance to widen the roads in the hills, arguing that this was required for the Army to move to the border swiftly. Their ‘national security at stake’ argument persuaded the Supreme Court of India to overrule objections raised by a panel of experts and the governments were allowed to have their way.

The clock since then has come full circle.