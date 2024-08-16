More dams in the Himalayas? Scientists seeing red

The Supreme Court’s direction on 9 August to a high-power committee to inquire why 21 of the 28 proposals for hydel plants in Uttarakhand were rejected by the central government is being questioned by environmentalists and activists.

It appears bizarre for the court to ask the central government to furnish reasons why construction of 21 dams was banned, they argue, pointing to scientific studies and clear devastation seen in recent years. In this ecologically sensitive and seismically active zone of the Himalayan range, dams and hydel plants have already been constructed without proper environmental impact assessments, sans detailed geological and geotechnical studies, leading to disastrous consequences, they say. The Supreme Court, they feel, succumbed to the powerful lobbies in favour of hydel plants and dams in the hills.

Himanshu Thakkar, who heads the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) says, “There is a lot of money to be made in the construction of dams, and if they get washed away, then there is more money to be earned in their rebuilding. Everyone is hand-in-glove in this business.”

Repeated disasters in the region have also seen high insurance costs for these projects. Their funding comes largely from public-sector banks, the state government or from public-sector units. Much or most of the money, activists allege, are siphoned away by the dam lobby. Thakkar holds that the Central Water Commission must be asked to provide a safety evaluation of all dams and the ones that are too old must be decommissioned.

The Kedarnath disaster in 2013 cost the public exchequer over Rs 15,000 crore, while the landslide in Chamoli district in February 2021 caused losses of Rs 1600 crore to the Tapovan Vishnugad project. These, however, constitute just the tip of the iceberg — these figures do not include the hundreds of lives lost or damage to cattle, agriculture and private property.