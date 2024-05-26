The health of the Himalayas: We ignore glacial melt at our own peril

Satellite images shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) a month ago warn of Himalayan glaciers melting much faster, resulting in glacial lakes doubling.

This report reminds us of a fatal morning in 2021.

On 6 February, around 10.30 a.m., a chunk broke off from the silver glacier crowning the Nanda Devi range and fell into the Rishi Ganga river. Naturally, the fall of such a massive chunk from such a height caused a sudden rise in water levels.

The small power plant located in Raini village, near the well-known Valley of Flowers, was washed away in no time at all. The repercussions were visible up to 5 kilometres away, in the Dhauli Ganga, where the NTPC hydel power project was heavily damaged. Several bridges were swept away and communication between villages snapped.

It is worth noting that the residents of Raini village had approached the high court in 2019, questioning the wisdom of setting up a hydel power plant in such a sensitive ecological zone. The matter stayed unheard and tragedy inevitably struck.

The incident underlined the urgent need for rigorous research and systematic evaluation of using glaciers as a source of fresh water.

Glaciers on the Himalayan snow peaks are three feet thick and two kilometres long on average, formed where snowfall exceeds snowmelt. The Himalayan region hosts an astonishing 18,065 glaciers, none of them less than three kilometres long. Dragged down by their own weight, they move extremely slowly—hence the term ‘glacial pace’—barely 4–5 inches in 24 hours.

Another unique feature about the Himalayan glacial region is that it receives intense sunshine at least 300 days a year, for at least eight hours a day.

Snowmelt is thus an expected outcome.