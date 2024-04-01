Sonam Wangchuk joins People for Himalayas campaign

After surviving on salt and water for 21 days during his 'climate fast' in the freezing open air of Ladakh, climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk is back in the news as he joins the 'People for Himalayas' campaign, a loose collective of over 50 climate activism groups from the country's Himalayan regions.

Wangchuk's latest move is part of his own campaign to demand protection for Ladakh’s ecologically fragile ecosystem from industrial and mining lobbies.

Days after announcing a "border march" to highlight ground realities in Ladakh, including alleged encroachments by China, the climate activist has joined the larger campaign to highlight disasters in the Himalayas caused "in the name of development and growth".

During an online press conference on 29 March, the campaign released a "five-point demand" charter listing out the demands of people living across the Himalayan regions.

In a post on X, Manshi Asher, founder of Himdhara Collective who is also associated with the campaign, said, "Emotions ran high at the online press con as activists & leaders of peoples’ organizations from across various states in Himalayas spoke about the concerns their regions face due to destructive development across the Himalaya, which has been enabled by govts."