Scientists say Hindu Kush Himalaya a biosphere on brink of 'collapse'

Scientists on Monday declared the Hindu Kush Himalaya region a biosphere on the brink of collapse, and called for bold action and urgent finance to prevent the loss of one of the most biodiverse areas on earth at a key meeting of global biodiversity experts.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) issued the call as more than 130 global experts convened in Kathmandu, Nepal, for the Third Lead Authors meeting of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) nexus assessment to examine the linkages between food and water security, health, biodiversity and climate change.

The meeting got underway on Monday and will continue until 9 February, with a summary for policymakers scheduled for 10-11 February. This is the first time an IPBES assessment meeting is being held in South Asia.

Established in 2012 with 145 member-states, the IPBES functions similarly to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, with an aim to strengthen the science-policy interface for biodiversity and ecosystem services.

The nexus assessment seeks to enhance understanding of the intricate relationships between biodiversity, water, food and health in the context of climate change. The goal is to identify options for improved policies and foster collaboration across related sectors.

Researchers at ICIMOD, which is hosting the meeting, describe the speed and scale of losses in nature and habitat in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, which stretches 3,500 km and spans eight countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan — as catastrophic.