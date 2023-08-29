Leopard mom, 2 cubs electrocuted in Maha’s Gondia, 4 poachers arrested

A big cat family comprising a mother leopard and her two cubs were electrocuted by live wires laid to kill wild boars in the forests of Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials said here on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when a forest cowherd in the Deori jungles noticed a stench in the vicinity and informed the local forest officials who rushed there.

A search in the area revealed the three carcasses of the leopard and her cubs which were intact, and electrical wires laid there by some poachers for illegal poaching activities, said a forest department official.

Teams of the forest officers and local police got cracking and managed to track down eight suspected poachers from surrounding villages of Mehtkheda and Bhoyertala.