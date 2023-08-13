Eight including J&K cop arrested by DRI with four leopard skins

Goa and Mumbai teams of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested eight persons, including a serving constable of J&K Police, and recovered leopard skins from their possession.

The DRI said that an operation was launched by the teams after it developed specific intelligence over a period of time that a few gangs in Srinagar (J&K) were involved in the illegal wildlife trade and were searching for prospective buyers for the sale of leopard skins.

Accordingly, a detailed plan was made to apprehend the members of the gangs.

"Posing as buyers, officers of Mumbai Zonal Unit (Goa Regional Unit) reached Srinagar in J&K. After several rounds of negotiations, the sellers brought the first skin of a leopard to a pre-designated place in Srinagar near Dalgate. Officers on surveillance intercepted a person who was carrying the leopard skin near the designated place. On the basis of his information, another accomplice was also intercepted at a public place in Srinagar," the official said.