Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

A leopard has been spotted moving on the sets of a studio at the Film City in Mumbai and a partially eaten carcass of a dog has also been found, creating panic among workers and staff around, a Maharashtra forest department official said.

After the incident on Sunday night came to light, multiple teams of officials visited the site and evaluated the situation, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), who is also an honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department.

A video of the leopard roaming on the sets in Film City in suburban Goregaon has surfaced on social media.

Workers and other staff of the sets panicked due to the attack on the dog, Sharma said.