Libya flood: Global aid effort intensifies

Global aid efforts were intensifying on Thursday as the international community responded to the devastating flooding in northeastern Libya.

Up to a third of the population of the coastal city of Derna has been displaced, at least 30,000 made homeless, 4,000 confirmed dead and thousands more missing after heavy rain caused two dams to burst, prompting tsunami-like torrents of water to wash large parts of the port into the sea.

What help is on the way?

After pledges of support from the United Nations ($10 million) and the European Union ($537,000) on Wednesday, further individual nations were also ramping up efforts on Thursday.

Two German Air Force transport planes are set to leave Hannover carrying mattresses, tents, blankets, field beds and generators after the German government promised rapid help, while France was sending around 40 rescuers, a ton of medical supplies and a field hospital (see main photo).