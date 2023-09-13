Libya: More than 2,000 dead after catastrophic floods

At least 2,300 people have died in an eastern Libyan city alone after a powerful storm caused devastating floods in the area over the weekend, emergency services said on Tuesday, 12 September.

Local officials said around 5,000 were still missing in the city, Derna, which is home to 125,000 people.

"Bodies are lying everywhere — in the sea, in the valleys,under the buildings," Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civilaviation in the administration that controls the east, told Reuters.

"I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed."