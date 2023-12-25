Live Christmas trees affect indoor air chemistry: Researchers

Live Christmas trees release chemicals called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that create fresh smell found in air fresheners, candles and some personal care products.

In the outdoors, conifers, the group of plants that includes most Christmas trees, release monoterpenes, and they can affect outdoor air quality.

But little is known about how much monoterpene is released when a tree is cut down and placed indoors during holidays.

“We know that these trees are emitting something, and the question then becomes: How big of a source is it? We wanted to explore which chemicals are emitted and how much, and to put that into the context of other sources of chemicals in a house,” said Dustin Poppendieck, an environmental engineer at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

To answer these questions, Poppendieck and colleagues took a common type of Christmas tree — a Douglas fir— and sealed it inside a chamber.

They then measured the amount and type of VOCs it emitted over 17 days and also investigated whether the VOCs reacted with other components of indoor air to create new compounds.