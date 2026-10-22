Locked Himalayan fault raises concerns over major earthquake risk in Uttarakhand: Study

A section of the tectonic plate named Main Himalayan Thrust beneath Uttarakhand is accumulating tectonic strain at a rate that researchers estimate could produce energy equivalent to a magnitude 8.1 earthquake over a century, according to a study presented at the European Geosciences Union (EGU) General Assembly 2026.

Titled Evidence of strong plate coupling in the Uttarakhand Himalayas: Constraints from GNSS and ALOS-2 InSAR observations, the study was conducted by Dibyashakti Panda, Mridul Yadav, Eric O. Lindsey and G Srinivasa Rao. The researchers used ground-based satellite positioning measurements and radar imagery to investigate how the fault behaves as the Indian plate continues to move beneath the Himalayas.

The findings are significant because scientists have differed over how firmly the Main Himalayan Thrust (MHT) is locked beneath Uttarakhand. The degree of locking helps determine how much tectonic movement is being stored as strain in the Earth’s crust rather than being released gradually through movement along the fault.

The researchers found that the fault remains locked across a width of approximately 115 km. Their measurements indicate a slip deficit of around 18 millimetres a year, while satellite radar observations show peak ground uplift of 4–6 mm annually.

The findings point to a strongly coupled section of the fault, suggesting that the Indian plate’s continuing movement is not being accommodated through steady sliding across this portion of the megathrust. Instead, the surrounding rocks are deforming as tectonic pressure accumulates.

What are the study’s major findings?

1. A 115-km-wide locked section of the fault

The researchers found that the Main Himalayan Thrust beneath Uttarakhand is strongly locked across a width of about 115 km. A locked fault section is one where friction prevents the opposing sides from sliding freely, even as tectonic forces continue to push them against each other. The resulting deformation can store elastic strain that may be released during an earthquake.

2. A slip deficit of 18 mm a year

The study estimates a slip deficit of approximately 18 mm annually. In simple terms, this is the movement that would be expected from the continuing convergence of the tectonic plates but is not being accommodated through sliding along the locked section of the fault.