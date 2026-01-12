Water security at risk as Himalayas face ‘snow drought’

A study co-authored by Hunt in 2025 analysed four major climate datasets from 1980 to 2021 and found a consistent decline in precipitation across the western and parts of the central Himalayas.

Using ERA-5 reanalysis data, Hemant Singh, a research fellow at the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, said snowfall in the north-western Himalayas has fallen by around 25 per cent in the last five years compared to the 40-year average from 1980 to 2020.

Nepal has seen an equally worrying trend.

“Nepal has recorded almost zero rainfall since October, and the rest of this winter also looks largely dry,” Binod Pokharel, associate professor of meteorology at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu told BBC.

“This has been the case in most winters over the last five years.”

While the region has witnessed a few heavy snowfalls in recent years, scientists note these have been isolated extreme events, not the steady, widespread snowfall that historically replenished glaciers and snowfields.

Snow persistence hits record lows

Another critical indicator is snow persistence — the length of time snow remains on the ground before melting. According to the ICIMOD (International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development), the winter of 2024-25 saw a 23-year record low in snow persistence, nearly 24 per cent below normal across the HKH (Hindu Kush Himalaya) region.

Four of the last five winters between 2020 and 2025 recorded below-normal snow persistence, ICIMOD said in a recent assessment.

“This is consistent with decreasing winter precipitation and snowfall across large parts of the HKH,” Sravan Shrestha, senior associate for remote sensing and geoinformation at ICIMOD, was quoted.

A 2025 study co-authored by Singh also found that snow droughts — prolonged periods of unusually low snow — are becoming increasingly common at elevations between 3,000 and 6,000 metres.

Why less snowfall rings alarms

The implications go far beyond the changing appearance of the mountains.

Snow accumulated during winter melts gradually in spring, feeding rivers that sustain agriculture, drinking water and hydropower across South Asia. ICIMOD estimates that snowmelt contributes about one-fourth of the annual runoff in 12 major river basins of the region, affecting water security for nearly two billion people.

With snowfall declining and temperatures rising, the snow that does fall is also melting faster, reducing the steady flow of water that rivers rely on during dry months.

Scientists warn of a cascading impact: