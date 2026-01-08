Raided for 'foreign funding', climate NGO terms ED action baseless, biased
Company denies charges of foreign fund misuse as agency probes alleged narrative-building under FEMA
Satat Sampada, an NGO (non-governmental organisation) run by climate activist Harjeet Singh and his wife Jyoti Awasthi, on Thursday rejected the allegations levelled by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) against the firm and its founders, calling them “baseless, biased and misleading”.
Singh has repeatedly criticised the Union government on climate and energy policy at international forums, including at UN climate summits, where he has argued that India must accelerate its transition away from coal and fossil fuels, strengthen climate justice commitments and resist what he has called “delay tactics” in climate action.
The NGO's response came three days after the ED conducted searches at Singh’s residence and the company’s office on 5 January as part of a probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency is investigating allegations that foreign funds were channelled to influence public narratives in India against the use of fossil fuels on behalf of overseas “influencer groups”.
Singh was subsequently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh excise department on charges of possessing liquor bottles beyond the permissible limit at his residence, based on information shared by the ED. A court in Ghaziabad granted him bail on 6 January.
In a statement to PTI, Satat Sampada said it was constrained from sharing further details as the matter was sub judice, but strongly denied the allegations.
“We categorically state that the allegations being reported are baseless, biased and misleading,” the organisation said.
The ED, in its statement, claimed it is probing the alleged misuse of Rs 6 crore in foreign funds received by Satat Sampada Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL), an organic farming and climate action company co-founded by Singh and his wife. The agency also said it was examining the source of funds for Singh’s visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh in 2025.
According to the ED, the company’s activities appear to include channelling foreign funds to promote narratives aligned with the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FF-NPT) initiative in India. The agency has argued that while the initiative is projected as a climate effort, its adoption could expose India to legal challenges in forums such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and adversely affect the country’s energy security and economic development.
Rejecting this, Satat Sampada said the company was founded using the personal savings and loans of its founders, including by mortgaging their only home, reflecting their long-term commitment to environmental and social causes.
“The company’s consultancy and management services expanded after Mr Singh left his full-time employment in 2021 to engage more actively with the organisation,” it said, adding that its work focused on management advisory services in the fields of environment, climate change and disaster response.
The firm also said Singh has travelled internationally for more than two decades to attend climate-related conferences, summits and policy forums.
“These visits were undertaken strictly in a professional capacity, where he has consistently represented the concerns of developing countries and highlighted India’s progress in renewable energy and climate action,” the statement said.
Satat Sampada said it had fully cooperated with the investigation and provided all relevant information and documentary evidence.
“We remain willing to extend complete cooperation and furnish any further information required by the competent authorities,” it added.
Meanwhile, the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative also reacted to the ED action against Singh, who serves as one of its strategic advisers.
In a statement, Alex Rafalowicz, Director of the initiative, said the group was concerned by the developments.
“We understand that Harjeet Singh was detained overnight and granted bail by the competent authority after consideration of the merits of the case. We are following the situation closely,” Rafalowicz said.
He added that equity and justice lie at the core of the initiative’s work and that the group was awaiting the outcome of the investigation before commenting further.
The FF-NPT is a proposed international treaty that seeks to phase out fossil fuel production globally.
Tzeporah Berman, founder and chair of the initiative, said the group aims to support developing countries, including India, through international cooperation, economic diversification, access to finance and technology transfer.
“The proposed concept for the Treaty clearly articulates the principle of common but differentiated historical responsibilities for the climate crisis, recognising the need for different pathways and timelines towards a global just transition,” Berman said.
She added that the initiative’s purpose was to advance “fair and orderly transitions” to renewable and accessible energy systems, particularly for those most in need.
“Eighteen countries from the Global South are already supporting the initiative on an entirely voluntary basis, and we do not seek to pressure any developing country to join,” she said.
The ED has said the investigation is continuing to determine whether foreign funds were misused in violation of FEMA provisions and whether the alleged activities had any bearing on India’s economic and strategic interests.
