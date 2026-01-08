Raided for 'foreign funding', climate NGO terms ED action baseless, biased

Satat Sampada, an NGO (non-governmental organisation) run by climate activist Harjeet Singh and his wife Jyoti Awasthi, on Thursday rejected the allegations levelled by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) against the firm and its founders, calling them “baseless, biased and misleading”.

Singh has repeatedly criticised the Union government on climate and energy policy at international forums, including at UN climate summits, where he has argued that India must accelerate its transition away from coal and fossil fuels, strengthen climate justice commitments and resist what he has called “delay tactics” in climate action.

The NGO's response came three days after the ED conducted searches at Singh’s residence and the company’s office on 5 January as part of a probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency is investigating allegations that foreign funds were channelled to influence public narratives in India against the use of fossil fuels on behalf of overseas “influencer groups”.

Singh was subsequently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh excise department on charges of possessing liquor bottles beyond the permissible limit at his residence, based on information shared by the ED. A court in Ghaziabad granted him bail on 6 January.

In a statement to PTI, Satat Sampada said it was constrained from sharing further details as the matter was sub judice, but strongly denied the allegations.

“We categorically state that the allegations being reported are baseless, biased and misleading,” the organisation said.

The ED, in its statement, claimed it is probing the alleged misuse of Rs 6 crore in foreign funds received by Satat Sampada Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL), an organic farming and climate action company co-founded by Singh and his wife. The agency also said it was examining the source of funds for Singh’s visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh in 2025.

According to the ED, the company’s activities appear to include channelling foreign funds to promote narratives aligned with the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FF-NPT) initiative in India. The agency has argued that while the initiative is projected as a climate effort, its adoption could expose India to legal challenges in forums such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and adversely affect the country’s energy security and economic development.

Rejecting this, Satat Sampada said the company was founded using the personal savings and loans of its founders, including by mortgaging their only home, reflecting their long-term commitment to environmental and social causes.