Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s house during ED raid, alleges attempt to seize TMC data

The searches, she said, targeted I-PAC not just for its consultancy work with the TMC but also because it oversees the party’s IT and media operations. Banerjee went further, leveling a scathing attack at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “This is not law enforcement. This is political vendetta. The home minister is behaving like the nastiest home minister, not someone who protects the country,” she asserted.

Banerjee also highlighted alleged selective targeting by central agencies, noting that names of over 15 lakh voters from West Bengal had reportedly been removed from electoral rolls without explanation, underscoring what she described as an orchestrated attempt to undermine the opposition.

After the residence visit, Banerjee proceeded to I-PAC’s Sector-V office in Salt Lake, where DGP Rajeev Kumar was also present, emphasizing her determination to safeguard the party’s internal information. Observers have drawn parallels with a 2019 standoff at Loudon Street, when Banerjee had rushed to the bungalow of then police commissioner Rajeev Kumar during a CBI search and later staged a dharna in central Kolkata.

The political heat escalated further as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemned Banerjee’s actions, accusing her of repeated interference in the functioning of constitutional agencies. “The CM and the Kolkata police commissioner’s visit was unethical, unconstitutional, and a direct obstruction to the central agency’s investigation,” Adhikari said, questioning why TMC’s documents were allegedly held with a private consultancy firm.

As of now, the ED has not issued an official statement, and the precise nature of the case under investigation remains unclear. The episode, however, has once again thrust West Bengal’s political theatre into the national spotlight, highlighting the fraught intersection of law enforcement, politics, and power.

With PTI inputs