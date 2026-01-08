Madhav Gadgil: When a scientist asked the mountains to speak

By the winter of 2009, Jairam Ramesh, then Union minister for environment and forests, had begun to feel that something elemental had fractured in India’s relationship with its mountains. The files on his desk were thick with approvals, environmental clearances granted with carefully worded conditions, routinely forgotten.

On paper, the regulation appeared intact. On ground, the Western Ghats, the ancient mountain system that regulates the climate, rivers, and biodiversity of peninsular India, were being dismantled piece by piece.

Across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Maharashtra, forests were fragmented, hill slopes were carved open, quarries were driven deeper into fragile rock, and rivers were regulated to exhaustion. Each project appeared manageable in isolation. Taken together, they amounted to a slow, administrative unravelling of a living mountain system.

Experts confirmed Ramesh’s unease. The Western Ghats were not collapsing in a single spectacular catastrophe. They were being hollowed out quietly, invisibly, clearance by clearance.

It was for this reason that Ramesh deliberately chose Ooty, in the Nilgiris, for a meeting that would soon alter the grammar of Indian environmental politics. Set inside the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Ooty did not allow ecological decline to be hidden behind files or PowerPoint slides.

Outside the conference hall lay tea plantations where forests once stood, drying springs, stressed wildlife corridors, scarred slopes, and a hill economy stretched to its limits. The crisis was not theoretical there. It could be seen, touched, even smelled.

As officials, scientists, and conservation thinkers debated, one question refused to leave the room: could India continue to govern the Western Ghats through piecemeal regulation, or did the mountains demand to be understood as a single, interlinked ecological system? Then came the more uncomfortable question. Who could be trusted to say this without trimming truth to suit political convenience?

The name that surfaced carried both respect and unease. Madhav Gadgil.

Ramesh would later say he did not want a safe committee or a report designed to offend no one. He wanted rigour, independence, and moral clarity, someone who would not translate ecological truth into bureaucratic comfort. Gadgil, with his lifelong insistence that science must speak plainly to power, was the obvious choice.

In March 2010, the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) was formally notified, with Gadgil as its chair. What followed would become one of the most dramatic, divisive, and misunderstood episodes in independent India’s environmental history.