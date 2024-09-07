Maharashtra: Pench Tiger Reserve launches vulture conservation programme

The Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday launched an initiative for the conservation of critically endangered vultures, under which villagers will dump carcasses of animals at designated places to ensure availability of food for the scavenger birds. The programme is titled 'Jatayu Gram Mitra', an official said.

"The Pench Tiger Reserve, in collaboration with Mumbai-based Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) is working towards the conservation and restoration of the critically endangered vulture species," PTR deputy director Prabhu Nath Shukla said in a release.

Ten long-billed vultures (Indian vultures) were brought from the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre from Pinjore in Haryana, and placed in a pre-release aviary in East Pench in Pipariya in January this year, he said.

These vultures were kept in this aviary before they were released into their natural habitat in the PTR. Over the past few months, these vultures have been interacting with wild vultures outside the aviary, and based on these interactions, the PTR administration and BNHS decided to release them into the wild on 10 August.