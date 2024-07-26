India records 628 tiger deaths in 5 years, 178 in 2023 alone: Govt data

A total of 628 tigers died in India during the past five years due to natural causes and other reasons, including poaching, according to government data.

Meanwhile, 349 people were killed in tiger attacks during this period, with Maharashtra alone recording 200 deaths.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 96 tigers died in 2019, 106 in 2020, 127 in 2021, 121 in 2022, and 178 in 2023.

The number of tiger deaths in 2023 is also the highest since 2012, the data revealed.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday, 25 July that 49 people each were killed in tiger attacks in 2019 and 2020, 59 in 2021, 110 in 2022, and 82 in 2023.