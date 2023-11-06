Maharashtra pollution warning: Morning-evening walk may be injurious to health

The Maharashtra government has urged people in 17 major cities, including Mumbai, to avoid ordinary outdoor activities like morning-evening walks on days with poor air quality index (AQI), officials said.

The warning, issued in view of the unabated pollution levels in urban centres, has cautioned people against activities like walks, jogs, runs, physical exercises outdoors, opening windows during mornings or late evenings.

In case people suffer from pollution-related problems like breathlessness, cough, chest pains or discomforts, giddiness, irritation in eyes, etc, consult their physician, and have also recommended the use of N95 face-masks.

The state government has also directed all districts in the state to prepare action plans to combat air pollution in their regions.