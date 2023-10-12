Manipur gears up for migratory Amur falcons, its winged guests

Forest officials and animal lovers of Zeliangrong Naga dominated Tamenglong district of Manipur are gearing up to greet and take multi-tasking measures to protect their winged guests, ‘Amur falcons’, while the district administration has put a ban on hunting, catching, killing and selling of the migratory birds besides prohibiting the use of air guns during the raptors’ roosting period.

Wildlife experts said that the long-distance migratory birds usually arrive in Manipur, mostly in the state’s Tamenglong district and neighbouring Nagaland and Assam, in mid-October from their breeding grounds in South Eastern Siberia and Northern China.

After a stop over for a little more than a month, the falcons, locally known as ‘Akhuaipuina’, depart the state and fly towards Southern and Eastern parts of Africa and roost a short time before moving towards their breeding grounds.