‘Toxic tourist destination’: Marble waste yard in Rajasthan draws crowds amid health concerns

A marble waste dumping yard in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, known for its striking white landscape and growing popularity among tourists, has come under scrutiny from environmental experts and researchers who have flagged it as a potential health hazard.

Located in Kishangarh, the site — spread over about 350 acres — receives marble slurry waste from more than 1,200 cutting units in the region. According to estimates, over 700 tankers discharge around 22 lakh litres of slurry at the site every day, drawing between 5,000 and 20,000 visitors daily depending on weekends and holidays.

The dumping yard has gained attention on social media and is often compared by visitors to destinations such as Bolivia’s salt flats or snow-covered landscapes, leading to its emergence as a hub for pre-wedding and commercial shoots.

Environmental concerns flagged

Researchers at the Central University of Rajasthan have described the site as a “toxic tourist destination”, citing findings from scientific studies on its environmental and health impact.

According to Laxmi Kant Sharma, an environmental science professor at the university, the dumping yard operates without key safeguards such as engineered liners, dust suppression systems or groundwater monitoring mechanisms.

He said studies have recorded total dissolved solids in nearby water sources at levels up to 10 times above safe limits within a 6-km radius. Elevated concentrations of lead silicate in soil and nitrate and fluoride in water have also been reported, indicating significant contamination.

Air quality concerns have also been flagged, with particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding prescribed standards. Experts said the fine particles, often smaller than 75 micrometres, can spread over large distances and affect soil fertility and human health.

Sharma said prolonged exposure could increase the risk of respiratory conditions, including silicosis, and called for immediate intervention to prevent further environmental degradation.