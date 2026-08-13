Marine heatwaves a growing threat to physical, mental health of humans: Experts

Marine heatwaves, once viewed largely as a crisis for oceans and marine ecosystems, are emerging as a growing threat to human health, with prolonged spells of unusually high sea temperatures capable of setting off a chain reaction that reaches far beyond the shoreline, researchers have warned.

In a comment published in Nature Sustainability, researchers from the University of Adelaide and the University of Hong Kong outlined how increasingly frequent, intense and longer-lasting marine heatwaves could affect both the physical and mental well-being of millions of people.

The researchers said extreme ocean temperatures can intensify weather systems, heightening the risk of powerful storms, flooding, injuries, deaths and displacement. At the same time, warming seas can disrupt fisheries, reduce seafood supplies and livelihoods, and fuel psychological distress in coastal communities whose lives are closely intertwined with the ocean.

“Marine heatwaves are no longer just recognised as an environmental issue; they are increasingly also perceived as a human health issue,” said lead author Laura Falkenberg of the University of Adelaide’s School of Physics, Chemistry and Earth Sciences.

From warming seas to human suffering

As global temperatures continue to rise, marine heatwaves are becoming more frequent, persistent and intense. Their ecological toll is already evident in mass mortality events among marine species, widespread coral bleaching, harmful algal blooms and severe disruptions to fisheries and aquaculture.

But the researchers warn that the consequences do not stop with marine ecosystems.