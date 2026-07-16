US heatwave shatters records as wildfires fuel toxic air across North America

A powerful "heat dome" has pushed temperatures to record highs across large parts of the United States, while smoke from more than 100 Canadian wildfires has degraded air quality across North America, creating a dual public health emergency.

Billings in Montana recorded 43.9°C on 12 July, the hottest day in the city's history, while Salt Lake City in Utah reached a record 42.8°C. Boston has also experienced an unusually high number of days above 32°C this summer.

Scientists say the extreme conditions are being driven by a heat dome — a high-pressure system that traps hot air over a region for an extended period, suppressing cloud formation and rainfall while intensifying heat.

Night-time heat raises health risks

Researchers warned that temperatures have remained unusually high overnight across parts of the Midwest and north-east, preventing people from cooling down and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

The prolonged heat has coincided with an already severe wildfire season. Three firefighters were killed while battling a blaze near the Colorado-Utah border in late June, while a helicopter pilot responding to a Colorado wildfire died this week after crashing during firefighting operations.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, dozens of active wildfires are burning across California, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Minnesota and Idaho.