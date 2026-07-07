US heat wave kills dozens during 250th anniversary weekend

The scorching weather has gripped much of the country, with more than 20 states recording temperatures of 37.8 degrees Celsius or higher, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Meteorologists said at least 148 daily high-temperature records were broken between 30 June and 5 July, underscoring the intensity and geographical spread of the heat wave.

In Chicago, four people died from causes linked to the recent spell of extreme heat, according to records released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, officials in Hinds County confirmed that an 83-year-old woman died from heat exposure after collapsing while working in a garden near her home, a tragedy that illustrates the heightened risks posed by soaring temperatures, particularly during outdoor activities.

The heat emergency also placed immense pressure on healthcare systems. In New York City, hundreds of residents sought treatment at emergency rooms over the past week for heat-related illnesses as prolonged high temperatures and humidity took a toll on vulnerable populations.

The nation's capital also endured historic conditions. Washington, D.C. recorded its warmest 4 July on record, with temperatures soaring to 39.4 degrees Celsius. The extreme weather disrupted festivities marking the United States' 250th anniversary, forcing the temporary closure of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall after emergency responders treated 44 people, including 11 who were hospitalised, many for heat-related illnesses and injuries, NBC News reported.

Several public events planned for Saturday, including an Independence Day parade in Washington, D.C., were also cancelled as authorities prioritised public safety amid the dangerous heat.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia experienced one of its hottest periods on record, recording temperatures of 38.3 degrees Celsius or higher for three consecutive days for the first time since weather observations began.

On the East Coast, Atlantic City tied its all-time highest recorded temperature after the mercury climbed to 41.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, capping a week of extraordinary heat that stretched from the Southeast to the Midwest and Northeast.

Meteorologists have warned that prolonged heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, power outages and pressure on healthcare systems. Authorities across affected states continue to urge residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and regularly check on elderly neighbours and other vulnerable individuals as the extreme weather persists.

With IANS inputs