When rain isn't enough: Why Indian cities are struggling with heat despite downpour

India’s cities must move beyond seasonal heat response measures and adopt year-round, localised strategies to tackle rising humidity and persistent nighttime heat, experts have said, warning that conventional approaches are becoming inadequate as climate patterns evolve.

The warning comes even as the southwest monsoon has advanced across northern India. While rainfall may bring relief from soaring daytime temperatures, experts note that high humidity often keeps conditions uncomfortable, with the heat index — which reflects how hot it feels after accounting for humidity — remaining significantly higher than the actual air temperature.

Delhi illustrates the challenge. Heat index records between 2021 and 2025 show that during July and August, the capital frequently experienced 'feels-like' temperatures of 46°C to 50°C despite lower recorded air temperatures. Higher humidity also prolonged electricity demand as cooling systems, particularly air conditioners, operated for longer periods.

The Delhi government has introduced temporary cooling zones, mobile cooling vans and dedicated cool wards in hospitals under its Heat Action Plan (HAP). While such interventions provide immediate relief during extreme weather, researchers argue that they need to be complemented by permanent measures tailored to changing heat patterns.

Heat risk changing across cities

Studies published over the past year indicate that India's heat risk is increasingly being driven by humidity and warmer nights rather than daytime temperatures alone.

An assessment by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), covering 734 districts, identified rising nighttime temperatures, increasing humidity across the Indo-Gangetic Plain and greater heat exposure in densely populated urban centres including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar.

Separately, a study released on 24 June by the US-based non-profit Climate Central found that the number of dangerously humid heat days in India has risen from 101 annually during the 1970s to 141 in recent years. The study used a wet-bulb temperature threshold of 25°C or above, beyond which the human body's ability to cool itself through perspiration becomes increasingly limited.

Several cities recorded substantial increases over the five decades, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Raipur, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

Scientists attribute the trend partly to warming waters in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which transport greater moisture inland. Combined with rapid urbanisation and the urban heat island effect, the additional humidity reduces nighttime cooling and can keep daytime temperatures elevated.

Warm nights emerging as a major concern

Nighttime heatwaves are becoming an increasingly important public health challenge.

A study published earlier this year in the journal Physics and Chemistry of the Earth, which analysed data from 100 Indian smart cities between 2001 and 2024, found persistent nighttime heatwaves in cities including Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi, Gwalior and Kochi. Another group of cities, including Aurangabad, Bhopal, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur, Warangal and Puducherry, experienced prolonged heat during both day and night.

Kashif Imdad, an associate professor at CSJM University in Kanpur and one of the study's authors, told Hindustan Times most city heat action plans continue to focus primarily on daytime measures such as drinking water, public awareness campaigns, medical preparedness and revised work schedules.