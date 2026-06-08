Monsoon heat, humidity could extend India's dangerous hot season: Study

Hot and humid conditions during India's monsoon season could significantly extend periods of dangerous heat stress as global temperatures rise, with a new study warning that large parts of the country may face life-threatening conditions even after the peak summer months.

The study, published in the journal AGU Advances, found that uncompensable heat stress (UHS) during the monsoon season could increase sharply under a global warming scenario of 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Researchers from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Gandhinagar, Stanford University and Purdue University said prolonged exposure to uncompensable heat stress across both summer and monsoon seasons could pose serious risks to public health, labour productivity and climate resilience.

Uncompensable heat stress occurs when extreme heat and humidity prevent the human body from cooling itself effectively through sweating, potentially leading to heat-related illnesses, organ failure and death.

Monsoon heat risk rising

The study found that while uncompensable heat stress has traditionally been concentrated during the summer months between March and June, humid conditions during the monsoon could increasingly create similar risks as temperatures rise.

Researchers said monsoon-season heat stress could affect 53 per cent of India's land area under a 2-degree Celsius warming scenario, compared with 60 per cent during summer.

The affected population could range between 800 million and 1.2 billion people, depending on future warming levels and population growth projections.

Over the period from 1979 to 2021, the area affected by uncompensable heat stress expanded from less than 0.01 million square kilometres during the 1980s to around 0.04 million square kilometres by 2020.