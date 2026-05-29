NGT takes suo motu cognisance of rising heatwave crisis across India
Report says India is seeing more severe heatwaves, affecting health, agriculture, water, power demand and economy
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report on intensifying heatwave conditions across India, citing urgent environmental concerns and the need for both short- and long-term climate adaptation strategies.
A Bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad took note of a report titled “48 Degree Heat 360 Degree Plan”, observing that it highlights serious issues linked to rising temperatures, climate change, and human-induced environmental stress.
The report underlined that India is witnessing increasingly severe and prolonged heatwaves, impacting public health, agriculture, water availability, power demand, and economic activity. It cited India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing temperatures reaching up to 48°C in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, with large parts of north, west, central, and peninsular India experiencing heat stress.
The tribunal noted that heatwaves, unlike other natural disasters, often go underreported despite affecting vast regions for extended periods.
“In contrast to floods, cyclones or earthquakes, heatwaves often go unnoticed despite affecting large geographical areas for prolonged durations,” the report stated.
The NGT observed that adaptation needs differ significantly between urban and rural areas. Cities, it said, experience intensified heat due to concrete infrastructure, reduced vegetation, and energy consumption patterns, while rural areas face prolonged exposure due to outdoor agricultural work and limited cooling infrastructure.
In its order, the tribunal said the matter “prima facie indicates violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” and raises substantial questions regarding compliance with environmental norms and statutory obligations.
Taking cognisance, the NGT has impleaded several ministries and authorities as respondents, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Department of Science and Technology, the Central Pollution Control Board, and multiple state governments across north, west, central, and eastern India.
The tribunal has issued notices directing all respondents to file their replies by affidavit at least one week before the next hearing.
“To have a short-term and long-term adaptation strategy to address the increasing temperature due to climatic conditions and anthropogenic activities during summer months, response from the States and their authorities is required,” the Bench observed.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 19 August.
With IANS inputs
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