NGT takes suo motu cognisance of rising heatwave crisis across India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report on intensifying heatwave conditions across India, citing urgent environmental concerns and the need for both short- and long-term climate adaptation strategies.

A Bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad took note of a report titled “48 Degree Heat 360 Degree Plan”, observing that it highlights serious issues linked to rising temperatures, climate change, and human-induced environmental stress.

The report underlined that India is witnessing increasingly severe and prolonged heatwaves, impacting public health, agriculture, water availability, power demand, and economic activity. It cited India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing temperatures reaching up to 48°C in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, with large parts of north, west, central, and peninsular India experiencing heat stress.

The tribunal noted that heatwaves, unlike other natural disasters, often go underreported despite affecting vast regions for extended periods.