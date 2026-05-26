Urban heat island effect fuelling India's power demand surge as cities become ‘heat traps’: Analysis
Study says temperatures in urban areas can be up to 10°C higher than surrounding regions, driving round-the-clock cooling demand and straining electricity grids
The Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, which causes cities to become significantly hotter than surrounding rural areas, is emerging as a major driver of India's soaring electricity demand, according to a new analysis released on Tuesday.
The study by Delhi-based climate research organisation Climate Trends said rapid urbanisation is intensifying heat stress across Indian cities, increasing dependence on cooling appliances and placing growing pressure on the country's power infrastructure.
According to the analysis, temperatures in urban centres can be between 2 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius higher than nearby areas because of the concentration of concrete, asphalt, bricks and metal structures that absorb heat during the day and release it slowly at night.
The report noted that while industrial electricity consumption has remained relatively stable in many regions, residential demand has risen sharply as urban residents increasingly rely on air-conditioners, coolers and fans to cope with prolonged periods of extreme heat.
“Rising temperatures alone do not explain why cities and towns are becoming increasingly unlivable during summers. Rapid urbanisation is significantly amplifying heat stress, turning Indian cities into giant heat traps and driving a sharp rise in electricity demand,” the analysis said.
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Cooling demand putting pressure on power grids
The findings come as India records unprecedented levels of electricity consumption amid an intense summer.
National power demand touched 257.3 gigawatts (GW) on 18 May, rose to 260.4 GW on 19 May and 265 GW on 20 May before reaching a record 270.8 GW on 21 May.
The report highlighted that demand for cooling now extends far beyond daytime hours, creating fresh challenges for grid operators.
“Demand from cooling — both commercial and residential — which starts from noon and does not come down till the early morning hours has put grid planning in a knot,” it said.
Researchers pointed out that widespread use of air-conditioners can further worsen urban heating because cooling systems expel hot air into the surrounding environment, contributing to the UHI effect and creating a cycle of rising temperatures and growing electricity consumption.
Measures suggested to reduce urban heat
The analysis recommended a range of measures to curb urban heat accumulation and reduce pressure on electricity networks.
These include promoting light-coloured and highly reflective roofing materials capable of lowering roof temperatures by as much as 25 degrees Celsius compared with darker surfaces.
The report also called for expanding urban green infrastructure through wetlands, parks, water bodies and green roofs to help moderate local temperatures and improve thermal comfort.
According to Climate Trends, integrating natural and semi-natural landscapes into city planning will be critical for reducing heat stress and building resilience as Indian cities continue to expand and confront more frequent and intense heatwaves linked to climate change.
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