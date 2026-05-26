Urban heat island effect fuelling India's power demand surge as cities become ‘heat traps’: Analysis

The Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, which causes cities to become significantly hotter than surrounding rural areas, is emerging as a major driver of India's soaring electricity demand, according to a new analysis released on Tuesday.

The study by Delhi-based climate research organisation Climate Trends said rapid urbanisation is intensifying heat stress across Indian cities, increasing dependence on cooling appliances and placing growing pressure on the country's power infrastructure.

According to the analysis, temperatures in urban centres can be between 2 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius higher than nearby areas because of the concentration of concrete, asphalt, bricks and metal structures that absorb heat during the day and release it slowly at night.

The report noted that while industrial electricity consumption has remained relatively stable in many regions, residential demand has risen sharply as urban residents increasingly rely on air-conditioners, coolers and fans to cope with prolonged periods of extreme heat.

“Rising temperatures alone do not explain why cities and towns are becoming increasingly unlivable during summers. Rapid urbanisation is significantly amplifying heat stress, turning Indian cities into giant heat traps and driving a sharp rise in electricity demand,” the analysis said.