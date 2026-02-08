Minor Forest Produce procurement at MSP plunges over 92 pc in 2024–25

Government procurement of MFP (Minor Forest Produce) at MSP (Minimum Support Price) saw a steep decline in 2024–25, with the quantity procured across 19 States dropping by more than 92 per cent compared to the previous year, according to data tabled in Parliament on 5 February.

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram placed the data before the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Ministry informed the House that it had, “till date”, released Rs 319.65 crore to State governments for procurement of MFP at MSP, and shared State-wise procurement figures for the past three years.

The data showed that in 2022–23, States procured 26,744 metric tonnes (MT) of MFP at MSP, valued at about Rs 94.23 crore. Procurement nearly doubled in 2023–24, with over 51,400 MT procured, worth around Rs 124.3 crore.

In contrast, procurement in 2024–25 fell sharply to just 3,920.2 MT, valued at approximately Rs 16.68 crore. The government’s reply did not provide any explanation for the sharp decline.

The fall was, however, uneven across States. While Mizoram, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Gujarat reported an increase in procurement during 2024–25, States such as Odisha, Assam and Andhra Pradesh recorded a decrease.