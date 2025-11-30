Congress alleges BJP plot behind cancellation of Dalit–minority–tribal rally

Calling the chain of events “extraordinary”, Raj said it was rare for a national party to intervene directly against a social organisation’s rally. He claimed that permission was revoked after a letter from Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, coordinator of the BJP’s Kashi region legal cell, reached the Delhi Police. Tripathi reportedly warned that the event could “divide society,” create disorder, and that even asserting the Constitution was in danger was somehow “unconstitutional”.

Raj rejected these claims as baseless pretexts, noting that the Model Code of Conduct was inexplicably cited despite no elections being scheduled in the ward. He said the cancellation only underscored how “the Bahujan Samaj is not even allowed to raise its voice for its own rights”.

Undeterred, Raj said the movement would continue with renewed determination, promising that a much larger rally would rise in the future — one, he said, that no political pressure could silence.

With PTI inputs