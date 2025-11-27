BJP, Modi are not nation: Cong counters BJP's claim of foreign-based X accounts

A political war of words erupted on Thursday after the BJP alleged that several social media accounts amplifying Congress campaigns were being operated from abroad. The Congress hit back sharply, with the party's social media and digital platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate dismissing the allegations as “foolish” and accusing the BJP of weaponising misinformation.

Reacting to the BJP’s press conference, Shrinate said the ruling party was twisting data from a newly introduced X feature that displays the purported 'location' of an account — a feature which, she pointed out, the platform itself has clarified may change owing to travel, technical glitches, or other inaccuracies and “cannot be considered accurate”.

Shrinate said: “The BJP should remember that their party or Narendra Modi are not the nation.”

She also countered the BJP’s charge by questioning why several prominent accounts associated with the ruling establishment also appear based in foreign-linked locations.

She cited several examples, translated from her remarks originally in Hindi: