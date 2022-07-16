More trees are felled in Dehradun to make escape to the hills faster

In June this year the Uttarakhand High Court allowed the widening of Sahastradhara Road in Dehradun despite months of protests by people. The purpose? To allow tourists a faster route to the hill station of Mussourie.

The immediate impact has been the felling of 2,000 trees in the Jogiwala area of Sahastradhara. Dehradun’s green cover thus has lost one more battle with the need for ‘money’ and “development”.

The loss of 2,000 trees at Sahastradhara – a mix of Eucalyptus, banyan and mango among others – is one more in a list of catastrophes for the Doon Valley in 2022. The courts, the state and central governments have allowed the destruction of over 2,500 Sal trees in Asarori area of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve besides the bigger calamity of felling thousands of trees in the Shivalik Elephant Reserve.

Both these decisions have ostensibly been taken to cut travel times between Delhi and Dehradun and help with defence preparedness.

People might ask how Uttarakhand, which boasts such world class institutes like the Forest Research Institute, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Wadia Institute of Geology, can allow such wanton destruction of its environment.

Another, perhaps more pertinent question, might be to ask what has happened to the state which gave the world the Chipko Movement?

These are the arguments provided to counter environmental concerns:

• The planet is not really at a tipping point

• Faster travel time cuts fuel wastage

• Trees can be replaced