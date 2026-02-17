NGT clears Great Nicobar project, says safeguards are adequate

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its nod to the proposed International Container Transhipment Terminal at Great Nicobar Island, observing that the environmental clearance (EC) for the ambitious project carries adequate safeguards.

The eastern zonal bench in Kolkata, led by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, delivered the order on Monday while hearing objections to the sprawling development plan — which includes the transhipment terminal, a township, area development works, and a 450 MVA gas- and solar-based power plant.

The project had faced sustained legal challenges, with petitioners alleging violations of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) notification and raising concerns about its ecological footprint. This marked the second round of litigation over the proposal. In April 2023, the tribunal had largely upheld the environmental clearance but constituted a high-powered committee (HPC) to examine specific environmental and compliance concerns.

In its latest ruling, the tribunal noted that the issues flagged earlier had been addressed by the HPC and that sufficient safeguards were embedded within the EC conditions. Taking into account the project’s strategic importance, the bench said it found no compelling grounds to interfere.