NGT cracks down on park misuse in Delhi, reiterates 10-day limit for events

“At one of the places within the ground, a heap of solid waste was lying. Further, after local inquiry, it came to knowledge that the ground belongs to the Delhi Development Authority and is being given for mela/festivals from time to time,” the bench observed.

Taking note of the findings, the tribunal directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take immediate steps to clear the waste and ensure proper upkeep of the park.

Reinforcing legal precedent, the NGT cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in the M.C. Mehta vs Union of India case, which mandates that public parks cannot be allotted for non-recreational purposes beyond 10 days in a month.

“The order is required to be duly followed by the authorities concerned,” the tribunal said, underscoring the need to preserve green spaces amid growing urban pressures.

The directive comes as part of broader efforts to curb the commercialisation and neglect of public parks, ensuring they remain accessible and environmentally sustainable for residents.

With PTI inputs