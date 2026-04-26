NGT cracks down on park misuse in Delhi, reiterates 10-day limit for events
Tribunal was hearing a plea alleging illegal installation of swings and commercial misuse of a district park in Rohini
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities in Delhi to strictly enforce limits on the use of public parks, reiterating that designated green spaces cannot be used for events for more than 10 days a month, in line with a Supreme Court ruling.
The tribunal was hearing a plea alleging illegal installation of swings and commercial misuse of a district park in Rohini. It had earlier asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a spot inspection and submit a report.
A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted that the inspection found the park vacant, with no ongoing activity. However, the report flagged concerns, including a heap of solid waste lying within the premises.
“At one of the places within the ground, a heap of solid waste was lying. Further, after local inquiry, it came to knowledge that the ground belongs to the Delhi Development Authority and is being given for mela/festivals from time to time,” the bench observed.
Taking note of the findings, the tribunal directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take immediate steps to clear the waste and ensure proper upkeep of the park.
Reinforcing legal precedent, the NGT cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in the M.C. Mehta vs Union of India case, which mandates that public parks cannot be allotted for non-recreational purposes beyond 10 days in a month.
“The order is required to be duly followed by the authorities concerned,” the tribunal said, underscoring the need to preserve green spaces amid growing urban pressures.
The directive comes as part of broader efforts to curb the commercialisation and neglect of public parks, ensuring they remain accessible and environmentally sustainable for residents.
With PTI inputs
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