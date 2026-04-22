NGT flags illegal tree felling in Dwarka sports project, orders action
Tribunal directs damage assessment, asks authorities to take punitive and remedial measures
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on 22 April flagged environmental violations, including alleged illegal felling of trees, in a sports infrastructure project in Delhi’s Dwarka and directed authorities to take corrective and punitive action.
The tribunal was hearing a plea alleging violations in the construction of “The Omaxe State” project in Sector 19B, being developed by Worldstreet Sports Centre Limited, a subsidiary of Omaxe Limited.
Violations flagged, permission not on record
A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel noted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had planned an integrated multi-sports arena in the area, including stadiums, clubs and commercial facilities.
The project was awarded to the developer in July 2022 under a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) model, subject to compliance with environmental norms.
The tribunal observed that the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) had given conditional recommendations, explicitly stating that 1,965 trees were proposed to be cut and that no felling could take place without prior approval from the forest department.
“No permission from the forest department… has been placed on record by the project proponent,” the bench noted, rejecting the company’s claim of “deemed clearance”.
Satellite imagery indicates illegal felling
The NGT said material on record, including satellite imagery, indicated that trees had been felled without requisite approvals.
“On the contrary, the material on record indicates illegal felling, and hence, the project proponent has violated the EAC recommendation,” the tribunal said.
It further observed that construction activity had been undertaken without obtaining environmental clearance (EC), amounting to violation of green norms.
Directions for inspection and action
The tribunal directed the concerned tree officer or district forest officer to conduct an immediate site inspection, assess the extent of damage using satellite imagery and take appropriate action.
It also asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to take a decision on grant of environmental clearance after considering the violations.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to initiate remedial and punitive measures within eight weeks.
Compliance timeline set
The tribunal directed the tree officer and the DPCC member secretary to submit an action-taken report within three months.
It said the matter could be taken up again for further consideration if required.
The Dwarka project is part of a larger plan to develop sports infrastructure in the national capital through public-private partnership models.
However, environmental compliance, particularly regarding tree felling and land use, has been a recurring point of contention in large urban infrastructure projects.
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