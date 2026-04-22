NGT flags illegal tree felling in Dwarka sports project, orders action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on 22 April flagged environmental violations, including alleged illegal felling of trees, in a sports infrastructure project in Delhi’s Dwarka and directed authorities to take corrective and punitive action.

The tribunal was hearing a plea alleging violations in the construction of “The Omaxe State” project in Sector 19B, being developed by Worldstreet Sports Centre Limited, a subsidiary of Omaxe Limited.

Violations flagged, permission not on record

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel noted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had planned an integrated multi-sports arena in the area, including stadiums, clubs and commercial facilities.

The project was awarded to the developer in July 2022 under a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) model, subject to compliance with environmental norms.

The tribunal observed that the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) had given conditional recommendations, explicitly stating that 1,965 trees were proposed to be cut and that no felling could take place without prior approval from the forest department.

“No permission from the forest department… has been placed on record by the project proponent,” the bench noted, rejecting the company’s claim of “deemed clearance”.

Satellite imagery indicates illegal felling

The NGT said material on record, including satellite imagery, indicated that trees had been felled without requisite approvals.