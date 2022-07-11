New Forest Act rules will help corporates gain control of India's forests: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, opposing the new amended rules for the Forest Conservation Act and alleged it will help corporates to gain access and control of India's forests.

In the letter, Karat said the rules are "objectionable, condemnable and unacceptable."

"The changes in the Rules are so far-reaching in their aim to help corporates and private companies to gain access and control of India's forests that in honesty, the Government could well have brought a new law, so that people of India could understand the Government's priority.

"Indeed taking the Rules in their entirety, it is more suited for a Forest Corporatisation Act rather than a Forest Conservation Act," Karat said.