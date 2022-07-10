Aarey undoubtedly is a forest and CM Eknath Shinde an ‘honest’ man

BJP extols Indian history and culture but has no real understanding of them; or else it would have been aware of Rabindranath Tagore saying that India’s culture is rooted in its forest. Ours is an AranyaSanskriti. But the BJP has no respect for this culture.

So, the first thing it did after returning to power in Maharashtra was to take back parts of the Aarey forest for the Metro rail project.

As Tagore pointed out, contemporary Western civilisation is built of brick and mortar and wood, rooted in the city. But Indian civilisation is distinctive in locating its source of regeneration, material and intellectual, in the forest, not the city. India’s best ideas have come where man was in communion with trees and rivers and lakes, away from the crowds. The peace of the forest has helped the intellectual evolution of man. The culture of the forest has fuelled the culture of Indian society.

But BJP and Metro Rail authorities are busy denying that Aarey is a forest. It is just a grassland that came up on the land of the Aarey milk dairy in the 1950s to feed the cattle, they say. A recent video also makes such a claim but unwittingly, it does mention that there are lakhs of trees which will not remain untouched.

The real fear is that authorities with their nexus with builders will convert the forest into a real estate bonanza sooner or later. The Metro rail connection will be a real boon for this land grab.