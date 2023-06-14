New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Unlike other gliding reptiles, which use bone to form their flying surfaces, these geckos have flaps of skin. When the lizards leap off a tall structure, air resistance pushes the flaps out to their full extent much like a parachute, slowing the speed at which they fall.



The skin flaps also help to break up their shape, acting as a camouflage against predators. Their specialised camouflage and body shape is shared by multiple species, making it hard to tell them apart from one another.



Researchers only discovered that G. mizoramensis was its own species based on genetic analysis, as well as slight differences in size and colouration. It is thought that the species evolved as a result of being separated from its closest relative, G. popaensis, by the Arakan Mountains, they said.



This region is known to be home to numerous species of lizard, with the researchers suggesting that many more geckos may be found not just in India, but also in areas bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar.