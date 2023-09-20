New study confirms 2023 will be hottest year ever

The climate crisis is reaching an unprecedented level of urgency as global temperatures soar to record-breaking heights, with July 2023 marking another alarming milestone.

Based on the China global Merged Surface Temperature dataset 2.0 (CMST 2.0), a new study from Sun Yat-sen University has revealed that 2023 is expected to be the hottest year ever. This comes after NASA and the European Union Climate Monitor has also stated 2023 to be the hottest on record.

For the new study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, the researchers analysed the CMST 2.0 dataset and discovered that 2023 has already experienced the third hottest first half-year since records began,

narrowly trailing 2016 -- the warmest year -- and 2020 -- the second warmest.